SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a medical ward at St. Paul's Hospital.

The outbreak was declared Monday and affects the hospital's 6 Medicine ward, according to Public Health.

An outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting,

An outbreak, which is still considered active, was declared in the trauma and orthopedic unit at Royal University Hospital on Nov. 20.