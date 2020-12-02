Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12:03PM CST
(Dale Cooper/ CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a medical ward at St. Paul's Hospital.
The outbreak was declared Monday and affects the hospital's 6 Medicine ward, according to Public Health.
An outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting,
An outbreak, which is still considered active, was declared in the trauma and orthopedic unit at Royal University Hospital on Nov. 20.