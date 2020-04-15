SASKATOON -- City Council has asked city administration to reverse a decision to delay the annual switch to weekly waste collection because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While meeting on Wednesday, council voted 6-5 in favour of implementing weekly garbage collection.

Collections are typically every week from May to the end of September and on a bi-weekly basis from October to the end of April.

But in a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, city administration had said it would postpone the switch in light of the pandemic.

“Increasing staffing levels for weekly collections would add to personnel congestion and require extensive close-contact training in and around vehicles and equipment at a time when physical distancing is a priority,” the city said in the release.

In the release, the city said the measures would help to cut down on the "number of unique exposures with potentially contaminated waste containers."

Some councillors felt city administration should have approached council for approval before making the decision to reduce garbage collection service levels.

The city is also asking residents to help protect the health and safety of staff and recycling partners and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines: