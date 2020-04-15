SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home. Struggling financially because of COVID-19? Support may be available from the federal government and the province.

Tuesday recap

Saskatchewan had only one new confirmed COVID-19 case and nine new recoveries, the province reported on Tuesday.

The province had 301 total cases, with 110 considered active. In total, 187 people have recovered from the virus.

Saskatoon has been home to 147 of the province's confirmed cases, 56 are considered active.

Saskatchewan's premier was asking questions about why an Easter drive-in church service in Nipawin was prohibited over the weekend

A local salon owner has come up with a creative solution for deciding who will get the first appointments when businesses can finally reopen.

Salon Sava is raffling off its first appointments, each entry is a $20 donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

Also on Tuesdau, amid talk of a plan under development to gradually reopen the province, a new poll suggests most Canadians want to see significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 before they would feel comfortable with people being allowed to return to work.