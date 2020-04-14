Saskatoon salon using raffle to decide who will get first appointments after COVID-19 restrictions eased
SASKATOON -- A local salon owner has come up with a creative solution for deciding who will get the first appointments when businesses can finally reopen.
Salon Sava is raffling off its first appointments, each entry is a $20 donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.
"We wanted to use this situation to help people that aren’t sitting in a nice warm place with soup on the stove and food in the fridge," Salon Sava owner Valeri Amy said.
In March, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 the province ordered many public-facing businesses, such as salons, to close.
Amy said she’s been getting lots of messages from clients eager to get back to the salon.
Once restrictions are lifted and the salon can reopen, staff will draw from the raffle entries to decide who gets the first four appointments.
Amy said the raffle is a fair way to book and gives back to the community.
On Monday, Premier Scott Moe said officials are working on a plan to gradually “reopen" Saskatchewan.
Moe didn’t provide a clear timeline of when businesses could start reopening, but said COVID-19 case numbers would have to remain consistently low.