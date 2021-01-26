SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Joseph High School.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of the coronavirus case on Monday, GSCS said in a media release.

The affected cohorts will move to online instruction starting Tuesday.

The division said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.