Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced

Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.

Thirty-six-year-old Adam McLean and 60-year-old Peter McLean were sentenced to serve their time in the community after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm against Christopher Hawkins.

Hawkins was an agronomist who struggled with his mental health.

RCMP said Hawkins walked onto the McLean farm to take photos of combines in August of 2022, when he was beaten bloody and bound with cable ties.

Court saw surveillance video that showed Hawkins pulled from his vehicle and repeatedly kicked. He laid still on the ground while the men yelled slurs at him.

“What the f**k are you doing in this yard,” a voice could be heard from the video.

“Do not f**kin’ move or you’re gonna be hurt.”

Eventually two RCMP officers arrived at the scene and Hawkins was taken to hospital. He died about a month later.

An autopsy report said there was no evidence the assault played a role in his death. According to the report, he died of a hemorrhage caused by pre-existing health conditions, noting he had a history of severe alcoholic liver disease.

An RCMP report found two officers were negligent in the investigation, since Hawkins was arrested at the scene, and his sister was later told the McLeans couldn't be charged because the victim had died.

Wiping away tears, Hawkin’s sister Shanda Tansowny read victim impact statements on behalf of his loved ones.

“There is no one who loved and supported a farmer and farm life more than my brother,” Tansowny said.

She acknowledged farmers in the area struggle with theft, but said her brother meant no harm. She said he went to the farm that day to look for work.

Hawkins was described as a “happy-go-lucky” guy, and a loving husband and father.

The McLeans stood up in court to apologize for their actions.

When Adam apologized to the family, Tansowny responded “thank you” from the gallery.

When delivering his decision, Justice Lloyd Stang said the video played in court made him angry. Stang said he believed Hawkins was not trespassing, but rather going to the farm as a “cry for help.”

He handed both men a conditional sentence order of two years, less a day, meaning they will serve time in the community, not behind bars. Afterwards, Adam will be on probation for two years and Peter will be on probation for one year.

Charges against Adam for forcible confinement and assault with a weapon and charges against Peter for forcible confinement and uttering threats were stayed on Monday.

–With files from the Canadian Press