Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
In a letter to tenants on Aug. 19, also published on its website, Mainstreet Equity Corporation says on it discovered a third party had gained access to a portion of its IT infrastructure on May 21.
“Upon discovering this, we immediately undertook countermeasures to prevent any further unauthorized activity,” the company said.
“We have also retained third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation and we are working with external legal counsel to ensure we meet our legal obligations.”
Mainstreet, which manages over 17,000 apartments in most major cities in western Canada, says an investigation revealed the incident may have impacted some personal information belonging to tenants or guarantors, including their names, date of birth, court applications and banking information.
“If you paid rent or a security deposit in your capacity as a roommate or guarantor of a primary renter between April 2023 to June 2024, your information may have been impacted.”
The company says it does not any have evidence that personal information breached in the incident has been used to commit fraud or identity theft.
“Upon learning of this incident, we moved quickly to respond to this incident with the assistance of third party cybersecurity experts. Our response to this incident includes ensuring the security of our systems as well as implementing enhanced security measures to better prevent an incident of this nature from reoccurring. We have also reported this incident to law enforcement and will be notifying the applicable privacy regulators."
A letter to tenants in Saskatoon obtained by CTV News. (CTV News)
In the letter to renters obtained by CTV News, the company says it’s working to improve the security of the personal information in its care.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are providing you with this letter to inform you of this incident, the steps we are taking to bolster the protection of personal information in our systems and steps you can take to protect your information, should you feel it necessary to do so," Mainstreet said.
But one Regina Mainstreet renter who contacted CTV News said they never received the disclosure letter, and they learned about the privacy breach from the news.
CTV News has contacted Mainstreet for comment and is waiting for a response.
In an effort to alleviate concerns, the company is offering tenants a complimentary 12-month subscription for identity theft and credit monitoring services through Equifax.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds 4 seriously, police say
Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. woman dies in collision near Indian Head, Sask., 2 sent to hospital
A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after flooding at Holiday Towers building
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.
-
Charges laid after child sex doll seized by CBSA in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg man has been charged after a child sex doll was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
-
Arrests made in machete attacks involving youth: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested three youths in connection with a pair of machete attacks in Winnipeg, including one who was previously charged with causing life-altering injuries to a 15-year-old male.
Edmonton
-
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
-
Truck wanted in fiery hit-and-run in St. Albert
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
-
Crash closes Mill Woods Road and 23 Avenue on Friday
A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.
Calgary
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
-
Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return to Calgary on Monday
The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.
Lethbridge
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
-
Lethbridge woman celebrates $1M lottery win: 'Such a blessing'
A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.
-
Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
Toronto
-
Woman 'targeted' in attempted kidnapping at Vaughan Mills: police
At least four suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Vaughan Mills on Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
-
'We are in the dark': Owner clueless on why suspects threw Molotov cocktails into tattoo shop in Liberty Village
The owner of a tattoo shop in Liberty Village says he doesn't know why three suspects threw Molotov cocktails into his business last week.
Ottawa
-
'Showing up really matters': Several groups set to march in Capital Pride parade as large organizations withdraw
The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.
-
Canines face off in Canadian Dock Jumping Championship in Brockville, Ont. this weekend
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are competing for a spot on the podium after winning qualifying events over the last three months, according to Canine Watersports Canada (CWC).
-
Ottawa man reunited with his stolen bike
An Ottawa man has been reunited with his bike after it was stolen from his Orléans garage at the end of July.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
-
A year after salon owner shot and killed, Montreal police investigating shooting at same spot
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
Vancouver
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
-
3 arrested for attempted home invasion in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.
-
B.C.'s TransLink warns of HandyDART disruption with workers poised to strike
Metro Vancouver's regional transit provider says its HandyDART service could be disrupted starting Monday as a deadline for contract negotiations approaches.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
-
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
-
3 arrested for attempted home invasion in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.
London
-
Residents evacuated via aerial truck after London apartment fire
A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.
-
Missing bull seeks return home
Elgin County OPP officers responded to a bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.
-
'Ingersoll’s ready to rock': 'Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival' takes the stage this weekend
Canadian rock royalty Helix will headline ‘Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival,’ the town’s first music festival in several years.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Guelph entrepreneur turns thrift store fabrics into one-of-a-kind sweaters
A Guelph entrepreneur has created a business inspired by his hobby of thrifting.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 reopens Friday afternoon following fatal crash in West Nipissing
Highway 17 reopened Friday afternoon after a fatal crash Friday morning involving two passenger vehicles in West Nipissing.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Atlantic
-
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
-
Nova Scotia group wants a court to declare a First Nation's lobster fishery illegal
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
-
So, who is Pascan Aviation? A closer look at the Maritimes' newest airline
Pascan Aviation will soon be servicing the Sydney-to-Halifax air travel route that had been gone for two years.
N.L.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.