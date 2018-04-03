

CTV Saskatoon





Ground broke Tuesday on a new water reservoir in Prince Albert.

The city’s Mayor Greg Dionne was joined by Saskatchewan’s Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding to announce construction on the River Street reservoir, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year and is one of two new reservoirs that will be built in the city.

“The construction of this new reservoir was a result of our 2016 water crisis,” Dionne said in a news release, referring to the Husky oil spill that left the city’s water supply contaminated. “At that time, water supply was identified as a risk — one that we are now correcting through this project.”

The reservoir will increase Prince Albert’s water storage capacity to four days from two days, according to the city.

The federal government is contributing $6 million to the $12-million project, while the province is adding $3 million. The remainder will be covered by the city.

Dionne said plans are also in the works to upgrade two existing water reservoirs.