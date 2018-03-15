Charges laid against three more after reported Spiritwood break and enter
An RCMP vehicle sits on scene as a white Ford F350 truck is loaded onto a trailer in Debden, Sask., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Jayden Wingerter)
Three more people are facing charges connected with a reported break and enter near Spiritwood early Tuesday morning.
RCMP announced the charges against the two men and one woman Thursday. The trio had been arrested Tuesday evening in Debden, Sask., after a white Ford truck reported missing from the Spiritwood-area property was found.
One of the men, 25, is charged with a weapon-possession offence as well as possessing property obtained by crime. The other, 22, is accused of obstruction, failing to comply with an undertaking, possessing property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime, according to police.
The woman, 20, is charged with one offence — possessing property obtained by crime.
The trio’s arrests are three of four connected to the report. A 28-year-old man is charged with break and enter, vehicle theft, unauthorized gun possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and driving a vehicle while disqualified.
Officers responded to the reported break and enter at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A gun was fired into the air by the homeowner during the incident, according to police. The homeowner will not be charged, police said Wednesday.
All three men charged in the case are from Big River First Nation. The woman is from Ahtahkakoop First Nation.
