One man is facing charges and RCMP are searching for a white truck after a break and enter on a rural property in north-central Saskatchewan.

Police responded to the property, in the Spiritwood area, at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mounties said in a news release a gun was fired during the reported break and enter, but noted the gun was not fired by officers or by a man facing several charges in connection to the case.

A white 2017 Ford F350 truck reported missing from the property has yet to be found, according to police. The vehicle should not be approached by the public, if seen, and police should be notified immediately.

The man facing charges, a 28-year-old from the Big River First Nation, is accused of break and enter, vehicle theft, unauthorized gun possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and driving a vehicle while disqualified. He’s scheduled to appear in Spiritwood Provincial Court on Wednesday.

No one was injured during the incident.