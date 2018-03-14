RCMP are confirming a gun fired during a reported break and enter in rural Saskatchewan early Tuesday morning was fired by the homeowner.

The property owner fired the gun into the air during the incident, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded to the property, in the Spiritwood area, at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. An initial news release from police, sent Tuesday afternoon, did not confirm who shot the gun and only clarified the gun was not fired by police or by a 28-year-old man who was taken into custody.

The initial release also stated Mounties were searching for a white Ford truck reported missing from the property, but Wednesday’s update said the truck was found Tuesday evening in Debden, Sask.

Three people, one woman and two men, were arrested when the truck was found, according to police.

No charges had been laid against the three as of noon Wednesday, and no charges would be laid against the homeowner in relation to the fired gun, police said.

The first man arrested, the 28-year-old, is charged with break and enter, vehicle theft, unauthorized gun possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and driving a vehicle while disqualified.

He was scheduled to appear in Spiritwood Provincial Court on Wednesday.