SASKATOON -- About 20 Canadian Rangers from the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group were deployed Saturday to the Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation to help local officials in COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to the Operation LASER website, the Rangers are helping in the production and distribution of food, firewood and care packages.

They’re also helping spread information from community, provincial, and federal entities related to personal protective health measures and layered risk mitigation strategies for the community.

The province reported one new COVID-19 related death Saturday along with 197 new cases, bringing the active total to 3,322.