SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended Lakeland Curling Club in Christopher Lake and Richardson Pioneer Recreation Centre in Shellbrook this month while infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Anyone who attended the Lakeland Curling Club for any events from Nov. 16-22 are identified as close contacts and are required to isolate by public health order for 14 days from their last attendance.

This includes those who attended the Lakeland Curling Club Board meeting on Nov. 16, the SHA says. COVID-19 testing is strongly recommended.

Anyone who curled or socialized at the Richardson Pioneer Recreation Centre curling rink or lounge from Nov. 9 to Nov. 26 are also identified as close contacts and are required to isolate by public health order for 14 days from their last attendance. COVID-19 testing is strongly recommended.