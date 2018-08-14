With Labour Day fast approaching, Canadian Blood Services is asking people to roll up their sleeves to meet an “urgent” need of 22,000 blood donations by August 26.

For some, however, giving isn’t easy.

“I went to go donate blood and they told me I couldn’t because I was anemic,” Hannah St. Dennis-Katz, 26, said at the Canadian Blood Services clinic in Saskatoon.

She has struggled with anemia for years, a condition where one lacks healthy blood cells or hemoglobin, she said.

“I was a bit surprised. Why do I have low iron? I think I have a pretty balanced diet,” she said.

Some women, like St. Dennis-Katz, first learn of their condition when attempting to give blood.

Another woman giving blood told CTV News she’s visited her doctor a few times about low energy after giving blood. She found out she too has low hemoglobin. While she has enough to give blood, she says she takes daily iron supplements.

St. Dennis-Katz says supplements aren’t for her. Instead, she says she increases her red meat intake.

Canadian Blood Services said the menstrual cycle is another reason why some women are turned away. Age, weight, recent piercings and travel are also factors.

People are turned away to protect their own health, the organization said.

It couldn’t comment on how many people are turned away due to low hemoglobin.

The non-profit usually sees a drop in blood donations over the upcoming long weekend.

All donations are welcome, but blood service says they are especially in need of people with type o-negative blood because it is compatible with all blood types.

“With the increase in travel on long weekends, we like to remind people going into that. We have 1,250 appointments across Saskatchewan to fill before that day,” Saskatoon territory manager Mike Fisher said.