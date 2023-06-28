Bridge Pigeons? You can vote on a 'really cool' name for Saskatoon's new baseball team

The yet-to-be-named Saskatoon Baseball Club is expected to take the field in the summer of 2024.

The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) team was announced earlier this year.

The city's previous WCBL team, the Saskatoon Yellowjackets, folded in 2014.

But there are no stinging insects in sight among the ten names floated for the new team — which fans get to vote on.

"Can you help us? We're looking for a really cool name," says the team's current Twitter profile.

Without further ado, here are the ten "really cool" names that were selected from fan suggestions:

Saskatoon Berries

Saskatoon Blues

Saskatoon Bridge Pigeons

Saskatoon Cobra Chickens

Saskatoon Pelicans

Saskatoon Prairie Dogs

Saskatoon River Pirates

Saskatoon Sluggers

Saskatoon Smores

Saskatoon Sturgeons

Whether you want to cheer for the Berries or River Pirates, or just want to see a Smores mascot running around Cairns Field at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex next summer, you can cast your vote online until July 11.