SASKATOON -- A nine year-old boy was transported to hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive on the shoreline at Pike Lake.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says crews were called to Pike Lake for reports of a missing child near the river. The SFD says several crews responded including the RCMP, Medavie Health Services West, STARS Air Ambulance, Delisle & District Fire Department in addition to Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Staff.

The SFD says when crews arrived they found a unresponsive nine year-old boy on the shoreline being attended to by paramedics and police.

“It is understood that the child was not wearing a lifejacket or PFD when he was removed from the water,” the fire department said in a release Tuesday night.

Paramedics assisted in conducting CPR before STARS Air Ambulance transported the boy to hospital in Saskatoon.