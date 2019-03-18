

CTV Saskatoon





A 13-year-old boy reported being stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday at Avenue K South and 20th Street West, according to police.

He told police he had been with other people at the location when he was assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

Police were called to St. Paul’s Hospital, after the boy arrived there with an injury described as a non-life threatening stab wound.

The suspect is described as 17 or 18-years-old, tall with green eyes according to police.

He was wearing a black shirt, brown pants and green shoes.