SASKATOON -- Throughout the day on Saturday, people had the opportunity to drop by the Frances Morrison Library downtown to participate in a Black History Month Celebration.

The event began on Saturday morning, with plenty of performances and discussions throughout the day such as panels, dancing, spoken word, and music.

Event co-organizer Sarah Tut says she was very happy to be a part of the celebration, and was thrilled to see the turnout that the event drew throughout the day.

"One thing that moved me a lot was talking with people as we have lunch and one lady told me ‘Sarah this is the best day I’ve had feeling proud of Africa.’"

Emcee of the event Dany Muembo said he was thrilled to see diversity in the crowd during the event, saying his spirits were lifted to know many people who don’t come from Africa are interested and involved.

Tut says she was happy with how this year went, but is looking forward to next year where she hopes the celebrations can go beyond one day and one event.

"Please, next year make sure you clear your calendar and throw something. You don’t need to wait for me to do it, just do it yourself and invite people and I’ll be there."