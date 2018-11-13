

A letter circulating social media indicates that the National Lacrosse League (NLL) is prepared to pull the plug on the first two weeks of the regular season if the Professional Lacrosse Players Association (PLPA) does not agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Nov. 14.

The letter, signed by NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz and addressed to PLPA president Peter Schmitz, was posted on Twitter by professional lacrosse player Zach Currier.

In the letter, Sakiewicz said after Nov. 14 it is not possible to flight in players, arrange hotel rooms and arrange physicals in time to hold training camps for teams to have their rosters set for the regular season to begin on time.

“Accordingly, we are unfortunately constrained to advise you that unless the PLPA agrees to the League’s proposal of Oct. 31, 2018 by 5 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, the first two weeks of the season and all games contained therein must be and will be immediately and irreversibly cancelled,” Sakiewicz said in the letter.

The Saskatchewan Rush’s first two weeks of the regular season includes on the road against the Georgia Swarm on Dec. 1 and home opener against the Colorado Mammoth on Dec. 8, where it was planned the Rush would raise their championship banner to the rafter of the SaskTel Centre.