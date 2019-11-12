SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man is back in police custody following a door knock check on Sunday.

Patrol members attended to a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South around 10:00 p.m. to ensure that a 31-year-old man was abiding by his court-ordered conditions.

Officers observed a baton-style weapon in plain view upon the man opening the door, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

He was detained, and during a search police found more than 100 grams of pre-packaged methamphetamine on his person as well as in the home, police say.

Officers also found cash, a cash counter, pepper spray and ammunition, police say.

The man faces multiple charges including meth trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon.