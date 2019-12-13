PRINCE ALBERT -- Kim Rasks vehicle was stolen out of her driveway at Emma Lake on Nov. 18.

Three vehicles were stolen in her neighbourhood early that morning. When it was found two days later, the police told her it had been used in an armed robbery.

“It was found in pretty rough shape, there was blood in the vehicle, a fire arm in the vehicle. It reeked of alcohol,” said Rask.

Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle and Rask does not want the vehicle back. She said she doesn’t feel it is safe for her or her children to ride it. She takes trips to the United States and is concerned the residue will be detected by border services.

Rask asked the vehicle be brought to Toyota to get assessed and found out it was against Frank Dunn Toyota policy to access stolen vehicles as it is a danger to their employees because of risk of drug contamination. Rask had to enquire with SGI and request biohazard testing. SGI paid to have the vehicle assessed and sent the vehicle to Regina for testing.

"I'm sure I'm not the only one that this has happened to. I'm sure other people have not asked for the drug testing and maybe didn't even think about it." Said Rask

Rask has a package policy, that includes full replacement costs. SGI said the damage on the 2018 Toyota Highlander has to exceed $37,000 before it would warrant replacement costs.

"I feel like I had to advocate for myself, not to take this vehicle back."

The presence of fentanyl or other drugs doesn't warrent a loss, as sgi says can be repaired.

SGI media relations manager, Tyler McMurchy, said SGI recently implemented protocol to handle theft cases involving street drugs. SGI will inspect a stolen vehicle for drug contamination before releasing it to an autobody shop.

"If your vehicle is stolen it will be inspect and if those test come back that there is opioids, it will be remediate before returning it to the customer,” said McMurchy.

In 2018, SGI recorded 3,812 vehicle thefts in Saskatchewan and this year to date 3,307 vehicles have been stolen. The government insurance agent warns the public not leave their keys in vehicle or provide opportunities for theft.

Rask has less than a week left on the coverage of a rental car, and is considering legal action to settle the matter.