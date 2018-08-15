

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into a firearm stolen from an unmarked RCMP vehicle.

However the gun is still missing.

On Monday, officers travelling on bikes saw a man matching the description of a suspect near 3rd Avenue and 21st Street East, police said in a news release.

The 60-year-old man was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs but no firearm was found.

The next day, police executed two search warrants at homes in the 500 block of Avenue F South and 100 block of Avenue T South - but neither search turned up the missing gun.

The RCMP firearm was stolen after an unmarked RCMP vehicle was broken into last Wednesday at a hotel parkade in downtown Saskatoon.

The RCMP member will be temporarily re-assigned to administrative duties while RCMP conduct an internal review of the circumstances surrounding the theft.

Saskatoon police are investigating the theft, and RCMP ask the public to avoid handling the gun if it’s found, and to call police immediately.