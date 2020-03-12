Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Saskatoon doctor calls for Junos to be cancelled
CTV News Saskatoon Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:21AM CST
Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences President Melanie Berry is seen during the Juno Gala in Winnipeg on Saturday, March 29, 2014. (CP /John Woods)
SASKATOON -- A family physician based in the city is calling on Juno Awards organizers to call off the show in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a front line family physician in Saskatoon, I have to beg you to cancel," Carla Holinaty said on Twitter late Wednesday night.
"The people coming for Junos will undoubtedly bring it to us. Don’t cripple our healthcare system for an awards show," Holinaty said.
The physician tagged both the City of Saskatoon and the Juno Awards in her message.
