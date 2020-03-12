SASKATOON -- A family physician based in the city is calling on Juno Awards organizers to call off the show in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a front line family physician in Saskatoon, I have to beg you to cancel," Carla Holinaty said on Twitter late Wednesday night.

"The people coming for Junos will undoubtedly bring it to us. Don’t cripple our healthcare system for an awards show," Holinaty said.

The physician tagged both the City of Saskatoon and the Juno Awards in her message.

This is a developing story. More details to come.