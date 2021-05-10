SASKATOON -- Things are starting to get warmer in Saskatoon post-Mother’s Day.

We can expect daytime highs to flirt with 20 degrees much of the work week, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

While producers are hoping for rain, there isn’t any in the forecast yet.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 19

Evening: 3

Tuesday – Sunny

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday – Sunny