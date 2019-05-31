

CTV Saskatoon





Physician and medical educator Dr. Ron Siemens is the interim provincial head of pediatrics beginning June 3 for a one-year term.

This follows the dismissal of Dr. Laurence Givelichian as the department head on May 16. Givelichian had served in the role since 2011.

“I honour the past leadership that has brought us this far, and I look forward in this role to supporting each member of the department in reaching their career goals,” Siemens said in a University of Saskatchewan news release.

“Together, we will deliver state-of-the-art, family-centred care for the children of Saskatchewan, well supported with the opening of the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital this fall.”

Siemens is presently serving as a pediatric emergency physician in Saskatoon, and an assistant professor in the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. He is also the Chair of the Clinical Decision Making Committee of the Medical Council of Canada licensing exam part one.

”We’re very pleased to have a member of the Saskatchewan pediatric team of Ron’s calibre and experience stepping into this important role,” Preston Smith, dean of the College of Medicine, said in the release.

“With his leadership we can move forward together, honouring the past and planning for the future and the exciting times in pediatrics here immediately ahead.”

Siemens is recognized for his strengths in developing relationships, collaboration and has led numerous projects dedicated to improving health worldwide, particularly in the area of social accountability in medicine, according to the U of S.

The university says the change does not affect planning or preparations for the opening of the children’s hospital.