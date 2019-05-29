

CTV Saskatoon





The opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital doesn’t depend on a single person, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

“I’m confident that with the planning that’s been already underway, with hundreds of people involved including multiple clinicians, our staff and others, that we will successfully be able to open that facility on time,” Scott Livingstone said.

He made the comment in response to questions about the recent removal of the head of the pediatrics department, Dr. Laurence Givelichian.

In an interview with CTV news, Givelichian said he was "mystified" by his removal and he didn't have a "clear indication" why it happened.

Dr. Gregory Hansen, a pediatric intensive care unit physician, previously told CTV News it would be naïve to think there wouldn’t be any ramifications from losing Givelichian so soon before the opening.

Livingstone said there will be an announcement soon regarding an interim department head.

That person’s work will be important in bridging a divide within the department after Givelichian’s dismissal, he said.

“That gap wasn’t created by one single event – including (Givelichian's dissmissal).”

The children’s hospital is expected to open this fall.