SASKATOON -- In a show of defiance, a church in Saskatoon hit with a $14,000 fine for allegedly breaking the province's COVID-19 health order is instructing police to keep away.

On March 11, the Fellowship Baptist Church, in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood was fined after health inspectors reportedly found the congregation exceeded the gathering limits for places of worship.

On Thursday, a "no trespassing" notice could be seen posted on the front of the church.

The notice warns “agents or contractors of the government including local police" to stay off the premises unless they have a search warrant or permission.

The sign reads “if found trespassing, you will be prosecuted under the applicable trespass act.”

"If found to intend to disrupt religious proceedings or services, you will be charged," the sign reads.

At the time of the fine, the public health order limited church services to a maximum of 30 people. The province expanded gatherings at places of worship to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever was less, on March 19.

“They seem to sort of hold themselves in an exceptional way, ‘the rules don’t apply to us, to our group,'' said epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine. "I think there’s really no place for that, in a pandemic, and particularly when we are in a third wave … It’s quite troubling to see a group, a faith community like this openly defying public health rules."

Muhajarine said it is important that public health orders are enforced.

“We have learned for 13 months now that social distancing, wearing masks and not congregating in large groups of people who are outside of your household and not congregating for long periods of time – 15, 20 minutes really – and in close proximity is a recipe for super spreading events.”

Muhajarine said not following public health orders can have cascading consequences such as infecting more people, leading to more hospitalizations and deaths.

He is calling on the leaders of the Fellowship Baptist Church and the larger faith community to do its part in keeping people safe and to think twice about defying public health orders.

CTV News reached out to the church for comment but did not hear back.

While the province has routinely identified businesses hit with similar hefty fines, it did not publicly share details concerning the fine last month.

In an email, a government spokesperson said the fine was not included in one of its daily provincial COVID-19 updates by mistake.

CTV News has learned of the 106 tickets issued for breaking public health order, only a handful have been paid.