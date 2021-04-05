SASKATOON -- A business in the village of Milden has been hit with hefty fine for allegedly violating the province's COVID-19-related public health rules.

The Milden Hotel and Bar was fined $14,000, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

The business was fined for "failure to comply with the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan," the province said.

Last week, a Saskatchewan resort owner who was hit with a similar fine told CTV News he believed the fines are too high for many small businesses to shoulder.