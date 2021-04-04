SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's first drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic was at capacity just a little over two hours after opening, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Due to the large response and hundreds of vehicles lining up to enter Prairieland Park, where the clinic is being held, the SHA closed the line late Monday morning. Everyone already in line would still be vaccinated, the SHA said.

The clinic will open again on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., the SHA said.

The drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic started operating at at 8:30 a.m., with hundreds of vehicles already lining up. The SHA tweeted its update at 10:44 a.m. Monday.

The clinic is inoculating people 55 and older with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The clinic is administering the vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The vaccination clinic was set to run untill 4 p.m. on Monday, if vaccine supplies lasted, and between 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. until the vaccine supply is gone on Tuesday, according to the SHA. Those seeking to head through the drive-thru clinic are directed to enter Prairieland Park from St. Henry Avenue.

The City of Saskatoon's transportation department and Saskatoon Police Service were helping to manage traffic flow to and from the site Monday morning, according to a city news release.

Beginning this week the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is embarking on a four-month vaccination clinic at SaskTel Centre where it is expecting up to administer 800 doses per week depending on appointements.

The SHA announced last week it was expediting the opening of additional drive-thru and walk-ins in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.