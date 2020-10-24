SASKATOON -- Seventy-six cases of COVID-19 have been linked to three bars and nightclubs in Saskatoon, according to the province.

In a release sent out on Saturday, the province said to date, community transmission in Saskatoon is "largely due to after-work socializing among young adults."

According to the province, 47 cases have been linked to the Longbranch, 22 cases to Divas Nightclub and seven to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

An outbreak was declared at the Longbranch on Oct. 16. On the same day, the country bar announced on its Facebook page that it will be temporarily closed to conduct "deep cleaning and sanitization of the facility."

The province also declared an outbreak at Divas Nightclub on Oct. 18.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued three COVID-19 alerts for Divas Nightclub — with one of the advisories appearing to fall within the same time frame as a video showing a packed dance floor was shared on social media.

Just days before, Divas posted on Facebook saying it is temporarily closing and will work with the SHA to develop a “revolutionary new system” to help nightclubs stay open during the pandemic.

On Saturday, the province reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, setting a single-day record for positive tests. Of the new cases, 33 are located in Saskatoon.

The province said public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.