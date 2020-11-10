SASKATOON -- As of Tuesday afternoon, the province reported 434 active cases of COVID-19 in the Saskatoon area — one-third of Saskatchewan's total of 1,305 active cases.

Fifty of those cases were new, coming in addition to 76 new cases reported in the Saskatoon region on Monday.

The Saskatoon area leads Saskatchewan in known active cases of the illness, Regina has the next-highest total, sitting at 252.

The North Central reporting region, an area of Saskatoon which includes Prince Albert has 204 active cases and the North West region, including North Battleford and Lloydminister, has 106 cases.

The province reported a total of 127 new cases Tuesday.