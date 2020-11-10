SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Lloydminster

Oct. 27 and 28

  • Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

Oct. 28

  • Determined Boot Camp, 5007 50 Ave., no time identified by client
  • Superstore, 5031 44 St., 4:30 to 5 p.m.
  • Mr. Bills, 5405 44 St., 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

  • Safeway, 5211 44 St., 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Servus Sport Centre, 5202 12 St., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
  • 4th Meridian Brewery, 2626 50 Ave., 6:20 to 7 p.m.
  • May Cinema 6 Theatre, 4704 49 Ave., 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31

  • Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 8 p.m.
  • Boston Pizza, 6303 44 St., 2 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree, 5027 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Superstore, 5031 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 5 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 1

  • Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

  • Mark's Work Wearhouse, 4107 80 Ave., 9 to 9:30 a.m.
  • Superstore, 5031 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Safeway, 5211 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 3

  • Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Lake

Nov. 2

  • Meadow Lake Co-op grocery store, 107 2 Ave. W, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 30

  • Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Dr., 5 to 6 p.m.
  • The Beaver, 1102 100 St., 12 midnight to 1 a.m.

Nov. 1, 2020

  • No Frills, 11430 Railway Ave. E, 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Saskatoon

Oct. 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31

  • Personalities Hair Design, 2730 Miller Avenue, no time identified by contact

Oct. 24-Nov. 3 inclusive

  • Westside Mosque, 3350 Fairlight Drive, no time identified by contact

Oct. 26 to 27

  • Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 617 Cynthia Street, overnight stay

Oct. 27

  • Humpty's Family Restaurant, 405 Circle Drive E, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Meidl Honda, 110A Circle Drive E, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Point Fitness, 1200 Central Avenue, 9:00 to 11 a.m.
  • Warman Legend Center, Volleyball Court 1, Non-competitive Volleyball league, 8 to 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 27, 28 and 30

  • Dublin's Irish Pub, 3322 Fairlight Dr., 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day

Oct. 27-30 inclusive

  • North Mile Restaurant and Pub, 924 Northumberland Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

Oct. 29

  • University of Saskatchewan, PAC Fitness Centre, 5 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

  • Local Barre Fitness, 423 Avenue B South, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
  • Popeye's Chicken, 150 Kensington Blvd., 8 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and 3

  • Purolator Courier, 2675 Avenue C North, no time identified by contact

Oct. 31

  • Grainfield's, Circle Drive location, 1 to 2:30 p. m.
  • Second Cup, 130 21st St E, 10 to 11 a.m.

Nov. 1

  • Grainfield's, 2105 8th Street, 11:00 a.m. to noon
  • Landmark Cinemas, 157 Gibson Bend, 12:45 to 2 p.m.
  • Stoked Center at Wilson's, Bouncy Castles, 303 Owen Manor, 5 to 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 2 and 6

  • Schroh Arena 60 Plus hockey league, Lorne Ave., 1 p.m. game each day

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.