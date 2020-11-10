SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Lloydminster

Oct. 27 and 28

Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

Oct. 28

Determined Boot Camp, 5007 50 Ave., no time identified by client

Superstore, 5031 44 St., 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Mr. Bills, 5405 44 St., 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Safeway, 5211 44 St., 5 to 6 p.m.

Servus Sport Centre, 5202 12 St., 5 to 6:30 p.m.

4th Meridian Brewery, 2626 50 Ave., 6:20 to 7 p.m.

May Cinema 6 Theatre, 4704 49 Ave., 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31

Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Boston Pizza, 6303 44 St., 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Dollar Tree, 5027 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m.

Superstore, 5031 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 5 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 1

Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

Mark's Work Wearhouse, 4107 80 Ave., 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Superstore, 5031 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Safeway, 5211 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 3

Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Lake

Nov. 2

Meadow Lake Co-op grocery store, 107 2 Ave. W, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 30

Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Dr., 5 to 6 p.m.

The Beaver, 1102 100 St., 12 midnight to 1 a.m.

Nov. 1, 2020

No Frills, 11430 Railway Ave. E, 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Saskatoon

Oct. 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31

Personalities Hair Design, 2730 Miller Avenue, no time identified by contact

Oct. 24-Nov. 3 inclusive

Westside Mosque, 3350 Fairlight Drive, no time identified by contact

Oct. 26 to 27

Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 617 Cynthia Street, overnight stay

Oct. 27

Humpty's Family Restaurant, 405 Circle Drive E, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Meidl Honda, 110A Circle Drive E, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Point Fitness, 1200 Central Avenue, 9:00 to 11 a.m.

Warman Legend Center, Volleyball Court 1, Non-competitive Volleyball league, 8 to 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 27, 28 and 30

Dublin's Irish Pub, 3322 Fairlight Dr., 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day

Oct. 27-30 inclusive

North Mile Restaurant and Pub, 924 Northumberland Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

Oct. 29

University of Saskatchewan, PAC Fitness Centre, 5 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

Local Barre Fitness, 423 Avenue B South, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Popeye's Chicken, 150 Kensington Blvd., 8 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and 3

Purolator Courier, 2675 Avenue C North, no time identified by contact

Oct. 31

Grainfield's, Circle Drive location, 1 to 2:30 p. m.

Second Cup, 130 21st St E, 10 to 11 a.m.

Nov. 1

Grainfield's, 2105 8th Street, 11:00 a.m. to noon

Landmark Cinemas, 157 Gibson Bend, 12:45 to 2 p.m.

Stoked Center at Wilson's, Bouncy Castles, 303 Owen Manor, 5 to 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 2 and 6

Schroh Arena 60 Plus hockey league, Lorne Ave., 1 p.m. game each day

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.