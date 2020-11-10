Advertisement
COVID-19 exposure warnings in Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, North Battleford
SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
- Potential COVID-19 exposures in Regina, Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Ituna, Weyburn and Yorkton
Lloydminster
Oct. 27 and 28
- Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
Oct. 28
- Determined Boot Camp, 5007 50 Ave., no time identified by client
- Superstore, 5031 44 St., 4:30 to 5 p.m.
- Mr. Bills, 5405 44 St., 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
- Safeway, 5211 44 St., 5 to 6 p.m.
- Servus Sport Centre, 5202 12 St., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- 4th Meridian Brewery, 2626 50 Ave., 6:20 to 7 p.m.
- May Cinema 6 Theatre, 4704 49 Ave., 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 8 p.m.
- Boston Pizza, 6303 44 St., 2 to 4:30 p.m.
- Dollar Tree, 5027 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m.
- Superstore, 5031 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 1
- Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 2
- Mark's Work Wearhouse, 4107 80 Ave., 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Superstore, 5031 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Safeway, 5211 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 3
- Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Lake
Nov. 2
- Meadow Lake Co-op grocery store, 107 2 Ave. W, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
North Battleford
Oct. 30
- Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Dr., 5 to 6 p.m.
- The Beaver, 1102 100 St., 12 midnight to 1 a.m.
Nov. 1, 2020
- No Frills, 11430 Railway Ave. E, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Saskatoon
Oct. 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31
- Personalities Hair Design, 2730 Miller Avenue, no time identified by contact
Oct. 24-Nov. 3 inclusive
- Westside Mosque, 3350 Fairlight Drive, no time identified by contact
Oct. 26 to 27
- Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 617 Cynthia Street, overnight stay
Oct. 27
- Humpty's Family Restaurant, 405 Circle Drive E, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Meidl Honda, 110A Circle Drive E, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Point Fitness, 1200 Central Avenue, 9:00 to 11 a.m.
- Warman Legend Center, Volleyball Court 1, Non-competitive Volleyball league, 8 to 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 27, 28 and 30
- Dublin's Irish Pub, 3322 Fairlight Dr., 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day
Oct. 27-30 inclusive
- North Mile Restaurant and Pub, 924 Northumberland Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day
Oct. 29
- University of Saskatchewan, PAC Fitness Centre, 5 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 30
- Local Barre Fitness, 423 Avenue B South, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
- Popeye's Chicken, 150 Kensington Blvd., 8 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and 3
- Purolator Courier, 2675 Avenue C North, no time identified by contact
Oct. 31
- Grainfield's, Circle Drive location, 1 to 2:30 p. m.
- Second Cup, 130 21st St E, 10 to 11 a.m.
Nov. 1
- Grainfield's, 2105 8th Street, 11:00 a.m. to noon
- Landmark Cinemas, 157 Gibson Bend, 12:45 to 2 p.m.
- Stoked Center at Wilson's, Bouncy Castles, 303 Owen Manor, 5 to 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2 and 6
- Schroh Arena 60 Plus hockey league, Lorne Ave., 1 p.m. game each day
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.