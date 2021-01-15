SASKATOON -- Residents of an apartment building in the city's Greystone Heights neighbourhood were evacuated Thursday evening after an emergency room doctor's hunch led to the discovery of potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide (CO).

Around 6 p.m., an emergency room physician reported the potential issue, asking for a check on the building located on Bateman Crescent after observing symptoms in a patient.

After firefighters arrived and took readings, high levels of CO were detected, especially in the building's boiler room.

"When you have a reading such as we had in this building when it's over 400 parts per million (in the boiler room), people can die within two to three hours of exposure," said Saskatoon Fire Department Chief Morgan Hackl during a virtual news conference Friday morning.

Close to 50 people including some children, were evacuated from the building, Hackl said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to hospital by paramedics, according to Medavie Health Services, which activated its Special Operations Unit used for large numbers of patients. All were in stable condition.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said the doctor's quick thinking "probably saved lives."

During Monday's news conference Hackl said more people have since sought medical attention, bringing the total to 47.

Due to the high CO readings, firefighters geared up in self-contained breathing equipment while they cleared the building.

Saskatoon Transit helped paramedics transport patients to hospital and the Salvation Army assisted in helping the building's residents to find a place to stay for the night as SaskEnergy workers began searching for the cause of the elevated CO levels.

During the news conference, Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer said it was unlikely residents would be able to return to the building Friday.

Raymer said the SaskEnergy inspector found a "venting issue" with the building's boiler and the property's owner, Main Street Realty, had a plumber on-site working to fix the problem.

After checking three other buildings in the complex as part of what Raymer termed as a "proactive approach," the fire and gas inspectors on scene determined another boiler also needed to be shut down due to "carbon monoxide issues" — forcing the evacuation of roughly another 50 people.

"Currently, we are placing a notice of closure on the two buildings," Raymer said.

The fire inspector on scene determined the building was not equipped with carbon monoxide sensors.

While they are recommended, the sensors aren't mandatory for all buildings, Chief Hackl said.

"When the building code was adjusted in 2010. It was enacted in October of 2009 that any building that was renovated or built after that time required carbon monoxide alarms," Hackl said.

According to Raymer, the property owner is in discussion with SaskEnergy about potentially installing the alarms.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.