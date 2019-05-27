A Saskatoon women's shelter has closed its doors.

The Mumford House offered women in vulnerable situations a safe place to stay.

However the reason why the 36 bed-shelter is closing is unclear.

Mumford House was operated by the Salvation Army. In a statement sent to CTV News, Major Rob Kerr said: "It has been determined that there are many factors that prevent us from running Mumford House in a manner that meets our standards. This is a decision that has been in discussion for over a year and this action has been taken in mutual consent with Saskatchewan Social Services."

Shaun Dyck, the executive director for Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership, believes funding shortfalls are the primary reason behind the closure.

Each vacant bed – which can happen when a family of two occupies a room with four beds, for example - costs the shelter the $68 the province pays to emergency shelters as a per-diem per-bed and meal, Dyck said.

"Without the beds you don't have income. Without income it’s going to cause problems on the revenue stream and that eventually will cost the shelter too much to stay open."

The loss of the Mumford House means women fleeing violence may decide to return to the situation or families needing shelter will be split up, he said.

The Ministry of Social Services said in an email statement that "once Mumford House closed at the end of April we were able to connect all people who were being served at Mumford House with other appropriate, short-term or emergency shelter in the city, as well as connections to longer-term housing options.”

The Ministry also said it is putting some homeless individuals and families in hotels when necessary and paying for meals.