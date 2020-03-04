SASKATOON -- A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Humboldt man Allan Douglas Garrioch.

RCMP have charged Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier, 21, of Prince Albert, with indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, break and enter, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

Veilleux-Pelletier has been remanded and is set to make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday, RCMP said in a news release.

A forensic autopsy completed Wednesday confirmed the identity of the remains discovered in the Rural Municipality of Bayne as Garrioch.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, and 23-year-old Joshua Dominic Canevaro, both of Saskatoon, made their first appearances in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Monday morning in relation to the disappearance of Garrioch.

Morrison is facing eight charges, including first-degree murder, while both are charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Garrioch was last seen in the early hours of Feb. 25 and was reported missing after being out of contact with his family.