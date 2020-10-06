SASKATOON -- Two Saskatchewan-born prospects were selected in the first round of the NHL Draft on Tuesday night.

The New York Rangers selected Prince Albert’s Braden Schneider 19th overall.

Born to be a Ranger. pic.twitter.com/Oc5yDpvNHT — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 7, 2020

The 19-year-old defenseman spent three years in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings. Schneider finished the 2019-20 season with seven goals and 35 assists.

When the time comes, @bradenschneid is going to look great in @NYRangers blue!



Congratulations Braden, from the entire Wheat Kings organization! #BWK ���� pic.twitter.com/hcJoeJ10Dx — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) October 7, 2020

Five picks later, the Calgary Flames chose Saskatoon-born Connor Zary at pick 24.

The six foot tall, 178 pound centre spent his junior years playing for the Kamloops Blazers. Zary netted 38 goals in the 2019-20 season, along with 48 assists.

Additionally, two Prince Albert Raiders were selected in the first round.

Congratulations to Ozzy Wiesblatt (@ozzywiesblatt) on being drafted by the @SanJoseSharks!



Here's what he brings to San Jose! ��#GoRaidersGo #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/Gb08yh5LlF — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) October 7, 2020

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle was taken 16th overall by the Montreal Canadians. Ozzy Wiesblatt, a winger, was the final pick of the first round, taken by the San Jose Sharks. Guhle and Wiesblatt both hail from Alberta.

The NHL draft continues on Wednesday.