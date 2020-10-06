SASKATOON -- Two Saskatchewan-born prospects were selected in the first round of the NHL Draft on Tuesday night.

The New York Rangers selected Prince Albert’s Braden Schneider 19th overall.

The 19-year-old defenseman spent three years in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings. Schneider finished the 2019-20 season with seven goals and 35 assists.

Five picks later, the Calgary Flames chose Saskatoon-born Connor Zary at pick 24.

The six foot tall, 178 pound centre spent his junior years playing for the Kamloops Blazers. Zary netted 38 goals in the 2019-20 season, along with 48 assists.

Additionally, two Prince Albert Raiders were selected in the first round.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle was taken 16th overall by the Montreal Canadians. Ozzy Wiesblatt, a winger, was the final pick of the first round, taken by the San Jose Sharks. Guhle and Wiesblatt both hail from Alberta.

The NHL draft continues on Wednesday.