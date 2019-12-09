SASKATOON -- Two men are facing charges following a cocaine trafficking investigation last week.

They were arrested Dec. 5 after police witnessed apparent drug trafficking, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

As a result of the arrests and investigation, two search warrants were simultaneously executed at two different suites in an apartment building in the 300 block of Herold Road.

Investigators seized a total of 1,180 grams of a cutting agent, 58.5 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution, 2,466 rounds of various ammunitions and over $13,000 in cash, police say.