2,466 rounds of ammo, $13,000 cash seized in drug bust, police say
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 12:21PM CST
SASKATOON -- Two men are facing charges following a cocaine trafficking investigation last week.
They were arrested Dec. 5 after police witnessed apparent drug trafficking, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.
As a result of the arrests and investigation, two search warrants were simultaneously executed at two different suites in an apartment building in the 300 block of Herold Road.
Investigators seized a total of 1,180 grams of a cutting agent, 58.5 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution, 2,466 rounds of various ammunitions and over $13,000 in cash, police say.