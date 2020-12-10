SASKATOON -- North Battleford RCMP say they seized 15 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine after a concerned citizen reported an erratic driver on Monday.

Officers found the SUV and pulled it over just west of Battleford on Highway 16.

Lowen Diehl, 36, from the Penhold/Edmonton area, was arrested without incident, according to police.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police say the following items were seized:

15 kg of suspected methamphetamine

1 kg of suspected cocaine

1 kg of an unidentified substance that has been sent for further testing

Small amounts of suspected fentanyl

Cash

Police say the methamphetamine could be broken down into about 150,000 doses and the cocaine could represent about 1,000 doses.

“To be blunt, 150,000 doses is a large quantity of drugs to take off the street and keep out of the hands of some 150,000 potential people,” Insp. Tom Beck said in the release.

“Police officers see first-hand the impacts of drug use. We also know drugs are often laced with other harmful substances that can result in tragedy. One of the things we can do to prevent these tragedies and other ripple effects from occurring, is to stem the flow of these substances before they trickle into our Saskatchewan communities and beyond. The seizure of this quantity of methamphetamine will certainly have a significant, resounding impact.”

Diehl faces multiple charges and appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Wednesday.