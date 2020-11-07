SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued COVID-19 exposure warnings for multiple businesses in Prince Albert:

October 21 Speedy Cash, 139-15th St. E, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 21 Northern Elite Firearms, 143-44th St. W, 4:30pm to 5:30pm

October 24 Bugsy's Bar & Grill, #20-2995-2nd Ave. W, 7p.m. to 10 pm

October 26 Source for Sports, 365 Marquis Road W, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 28 Party City, 801-15th St. E, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 28 Walmart, 800-15th St. E, 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 29 Party City, 801-15th St. E, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

October 29 Walmart, 800-15th St. E, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 29 Dollarama Cornerstone, 801-15th St. E, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

November 3 Safeway South Hill Mall, 2995-2nd Ave. W, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm

November 5 Dollarama Cornerstone, 801-15th St E, from 12pm to 1pm

November 5 Kia of Prince Albert, 215-38th St E, from 3:30pm to close

The SHA also posted warnings for Saskatoon, La Loche, the RM of Buckland and St. Louis.

Saskatoon

October 27 Tommy Guns, #70 831-51st St, no specific time identified by the contact

November 4 Press'd Sandwich Shop, #109 1526-8th St E, 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Buckland Rural Municipality

October 18 Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

October 24 Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

October 25 Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

November 1 Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

La Loche

October 31 The Trapper's Cabin (lounge), Parcel G La Loche Avenue, 11:30 p.m. to late night hours. Anyone who attended the lounge at this specific time is asked to self-isolate and call 811 to get assessed and tested.

St. Louis

October 29 St. Louis Post Office, 127 Riverside Dr., 9 a.m. to noon

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing