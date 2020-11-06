SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 15

Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 20

Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 20-24 inclusive

Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 21-23 inclusive

Hometown Diner, 20th St. W, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 22-25 inclusive

ACT Arena, various times over the course of these days

Oct. 22, 23, 26 and 27

Part Source, 22nd St. W, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 23

Point Fitness, Central Ave., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 24

Point Fitness, Central Ave., 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 25

Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hudson's, 21st St. E, 5 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26

Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 4 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28

Planet Fitness, Market Mall, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 and 30

City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (each day)

Oct. 29

Dakota Dunes Casino, 8 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31

Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 1

Fresh Co, 33rd Street, 3 to 4 p.m.

Aberdeen

Oct. 27 and 28

Gido's Corner Store, 2 to 8 p.m. (both days)

Oct. 29

Gido's Corner Store, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Loche

Oct. 31

The Trapper's Cabin (lounge), Parcel G La Loche Avenue, 11:30 p.m. to late night hours

Lloydminster

Oct. 29

Touch of Asia Buffet, 6217 44 St., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 24

North Battleford Civic Centre, 9 a.m. to noon

Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 27

Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oct. 28

Canadian Tire, 11802 Railway Ave. E, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

Burger King, 11400 Railway Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

Oct. 31

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 and 3

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 6 p.m. (both days)

Rural Municipality of Buckland

Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1

Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 24

Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.