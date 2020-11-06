SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a potential COVID-19 "superspreader event" in Saskatoon.

Health officials are recommending anyone who was at City Centre Bingo at any point in the day on Saturday, Oct. 24 call HealthLine 811 as soon as possible to arrange testing, the SHA said in a news release.

Anyone who was at the bingo hall since the date and is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek testing, the SHA said.