

CTV Saskatoon





A kitchen fire at The Lighthouse has caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Crews responded to around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, finding an extinguished fire in a kitchen.

The department cleared the building to vent smoke and carbon monoxide, and asked the city for a bus to provide Lighthouse occupants with water and relief from high temperatures.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which is under investigation.

Lighthouse staff member Raeleen Viklund told CTV News the fire was in the community kitchen - the primary kitchen remains fully operational, so operations are carrying on as usual.