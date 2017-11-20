A faulty extension cord is to blame for an early morning vehicle fire, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Fire crews responded to a housing complex on the 1100 block of McKercher Drive just before 6:45 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting out from an SUV parked in front of one of the homes.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

A fire investigator determined the fire was caused by a faulty extension cord used for the block heater of the car.

No one was injured.