Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows

A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at around 1 a.m., according to RCMP.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a home in the area and found a man who was seriously injured at the scene.

He was later pronounced dead at a local clinic.

The victim been identified as a 30-year-old man from Pelican Narrows.

RCMP say his family has been notified and victim services are available.

The suspect – a male youth – was arrested in Pelican Narrows at around 8 a.m. the same morning.

Following an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, the accused faces one count of second degree murder.

He cannot be identified due to protections from the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused made his first provincial court appearance in Pelican Narrows on Wednesday.