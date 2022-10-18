‘Your support helps your community’: Saskatoon food charity feels pinch of inflation

A Saskatoon non-profit that organizes city-wide nutrition programs is struggling to make ends meet with rising costs.

CHEP Good Food Inc., has been helping underserved residents for over 33 years but is now asking for more community support.

“CHEP has also been deeply affected by rising food and delivery costs,” the organization said in a news release. “CHEP is asking the community for assistance so that we can continue supporting the community through programs and services.”

The non-profit offers healthy lunches in schools, supports about 22 community gardens, runs community food markets and offers a biweekly delivery of fruits and vegetables with its Good Food Box, according its website.

Support can come in the form of a financial donation or by purchasing food from one of its community markets, the release says.

“Your support helps your community. Your community helps you.”

Donations can be made through its website, CHEP says.