'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve

With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.

Bonny Stevenson lost her 17-year-old son to impaired driving 10 years ago.

“You can save a family a lot of grief and pain and suffering by just planning a safe ride home before you go to your event,” she told CTV News.

Stevenson, president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Saskatoon, said the group is looking forward to working with police on New Year’s Eve.

“I think when our MADD volunteers are out with Saskatoon police and other agencies, we have the opportunity to talk to the sober drivers and honestly thank them,” she said.

SGI said there are a number of options for safe transportation including calling a cab, using a ride-share app or having a designated driver.

It notes bus fare will be free in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw on New Year’s Eve.

SGI also recommends enlisting the help of Operation Red Nose.

“You end up celebrating a little too much, or you’re tired or fatigued, or you’re not feeling well, so that’s where Operation Red Nose comes in to help,” Tom Armstrong, transportation coordinator with the service, said.

Teams of three will drive within Saskatoon and to Martensville and Warman with a goal of getting a person and their vehicle home safely.

“We’re not a taxi, so we can’t take you home if you don’t have a car. We are a designated driver service and we drive you home in your car,” Armstrong said.

The service will run from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Saskatoon division can be reached by phone at 639-480-6673 or through the Operation Red Nose app.

Donations will go towards the Ronald McDonald House and the Lions Speed Skating Club.