Yellow Quill opens second urban reserve in Saskatoon
Yellow Quill First Nation is opening a second urban reserve in Saskatoon.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 1:07PM CST
It’s being called a milestone for Yellow Quill First Nation.
Yellow Quill on Wednesday announced its second urban reserve in Saskatoon, located on Fourth Avenue.
The building is home to the First Nations Bank of Canada and is next door to Yellow Quill’s original urban reserve.
The City of Saskatoon says urban reserves help increase employment, provide more financial resources and build a better relationship with the city.