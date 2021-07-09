SASKATOON -- Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were joined by the families of Ashley Morin and Meghan Gallagher for an Awareness walk outside their headquarters.

Ashley Morin was last seen July 10, 2018 in North Battleford, she was 31-years-old.

Meghan Gallagher was last seen on September 20, 2020 at a business in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive. Her disappearance is now being treated as a homicide.

Together, the families are hoping to raise awareness and also support each other as they heal from the trauma of losing their loved one.

“Imagine as a parent, as a cousin, as a sister and waking up each morning and not knowing where your loved one was … she was taken from us and we won’t give up until we bring her home,” said Morin family spokesperson Krisa Fox Friday morning.

Gallagher’s father was also at the walk and asked if anyone has any information at all, even if they think it’s small, to let police know.

“Even if you think it's the tiniest thing...if you drop a piece of sand into a pool of water, it makes ripples and they spread out and things will happen."

Over 50 people gathered for prayers, smudging, singing and opening remarks before starting the walk.

Representatives from various Indigenous organizations were also at the walk to show their support for both families.

Over the weekend the walkers will travel onto Highway 16 and arrive in North Battleford on Sunday.