Woman pleads guilty to Prince Albert community centre arson

A woman has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned down a Prince Albert community centre.

Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre was destroyed in the blaze in April 2022.

Gina Pearl Beatty was charged with one count of arson in connection with the fire.

She entered her plea in provincial court Friday morning.

Beatty's defence lawyer Gordon Kirkby and the Crown prosecutor submitted a joint request for a sentencing circle.

A sentencing circle typically involves the judge, defence and Crown prosecutor, community members and elders, along with the victim and the accused.

During a sentencing circle, the participants discuss factors that contributed to the offence, sentencing options and ways of reintegrating the offender into the community, according to the federal justice ministry.

Beatty was denied bail.

The sentencing circle is scheduled for July 7.