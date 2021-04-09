SASKATOON -- Amid calls for the province to shift its COVID-19 vaccine strategy to focus on essential workers, 17 police officers were vaccinated with extra doses from local clinics on Thursday.

"We have had 17 frontline officers vaccinated with end of day surplus doses thanks to STC (Saskatoon Tribal Council) and Lighthouse clinics," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper tweeted on Thursday.

"Only 298 more doses would vaccinate the rest of our front line. If the plan changes it won’t take long to get that done," Cooper said.

Cooper has previously called for frontline officers to be given priority under the province's vaccine plan.

Earlier this week the Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses also called on the province to adjust its vaccine plan to focus on essential workers instead of relying on largely age-based criteria.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) also sent a tweet offering thanks for the doses.

"Thanks to the @TheLighthouseSK and @StoonTribalCncl for thinking of us when they have a surplus," SPS tweeted.

In its tweet, the police service pointed to the climbing rates of COVID-19 variant cases in the city.

"(Due to the variants) younger people, which make up large portion of patrol, are more at risk," the SPS tweet said.